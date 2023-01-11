QITMEER NETWORK Price Tops $1.10 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00006286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $186,602.99 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.12927568 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $180,749.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

