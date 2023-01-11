Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $224.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

