Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 3.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $34,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.33. 4,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,470. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.92.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

