Quantfury Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.68 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $89.68 million and $7,391.03 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00051149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00442457 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.04 or 0.01128617 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.76 or 0.31251609 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.92600113 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,896.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

