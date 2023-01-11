Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 53,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 233,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFTA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.