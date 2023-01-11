QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $131.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Profile



QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

