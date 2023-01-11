R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.09. 110,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,931,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

R1 RCM Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

