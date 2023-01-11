R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.09. 110,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,931,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.