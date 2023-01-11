Radicle 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.79 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00009121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $77.52 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003496 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 163.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00442272 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.03 or 0.01296360 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.60 or 0.31238507 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
