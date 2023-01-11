RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 5.9%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 4,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,742 shares of company stock worth $350,442. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.