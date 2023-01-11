Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $1.77

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Rarible has a total market cap of $25.54 million and approximately $279,404.52 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00010159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

