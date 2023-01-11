Raymond James Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Outperform

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

