Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,876 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,103,000 after buying an additional 528,115 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 437,314 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after buying an additional 431,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.77.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

