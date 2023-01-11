Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

