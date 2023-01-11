Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $319.77 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

