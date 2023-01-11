Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $833,475,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,309,907 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

NYSE:CRM opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

