Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $13,950,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $254.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

