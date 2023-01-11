Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $6,488,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $267.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

