Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,717 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after acquiring an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

