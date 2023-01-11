RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.16

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.16 and last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 2319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RICK. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

