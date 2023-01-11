RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $855.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $4,298,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.