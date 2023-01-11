Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. 3,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

