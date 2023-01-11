Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Bought by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,995 shares during the period. Relmada Therapeutics comprises about 3.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. apricus wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,048. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Guggenheim lowered Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

