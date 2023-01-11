Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RCII opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

