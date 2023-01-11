Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0926

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $92.63 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09337609 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,948,595.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

