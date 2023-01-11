Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 11th (AAMC, AAU, ABMD, ADSK, AUMN, AZPN, BGI, CRBP, DCOM, DFLI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 11th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK). Redburn Partners issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

