Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 11th (AAMC, AAU, ABMD, ADSK, AUMN, AZPN, BGI, CRBP, DCOM, DFLI)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 11th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK). Redburn Partners issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

