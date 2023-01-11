Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,166. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

