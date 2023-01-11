Research Analysts Set Expectations for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of CAG opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

