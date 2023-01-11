ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of ResMed worth $34,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,081 shares of company stock worth $14,495,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $212.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,488. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

