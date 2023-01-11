Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.22 $4.07 billion $0.40 6.27 Eagle Bancorp $404.88 million 3.56 $176.69 million $4.66 9.70

Dividends

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 13.60% 16.73% 1.48% Eagle Bancorp 36.50% 12.80% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Bradesco and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. Banco Bradesco S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cidade de Deus – Companhia Comercial de Participações.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seventeen banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 6 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

