Reviewing Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) & Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 10.18% -55.38% 17.08% Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leslie’s and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 6 2 0 2.25 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leslie’s presently has a consensus price target of $17.22, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Leslie’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leslie’s and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.56 billion 1.59 $159.03 million $0.86 15.77 Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 5.03 $67.46 million $19.16 15.40

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Leslie’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment. As of October 1, 2022, the company operated 990 retail locations in 39 states. It also sells its products through e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. The company serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

