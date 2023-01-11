Reviewing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 0.88 $79.62 million ($1.15) -1.93 LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.64 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -20.71

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96% LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 2 1 3 0 2.17

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 185.29%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.77%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

