Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $60.99 million and $572,841.27 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

