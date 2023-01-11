Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,404.14 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $785,459.57 and approximately $33,404.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019076 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00154483 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,499.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.