Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $785,215.86

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $785,215.86 and $33,495.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00240328 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

