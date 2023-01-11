Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Down 8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 63,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 17,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Rise Gold Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

