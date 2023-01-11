RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,620 shares in the company, valued at $408,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $103,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $222,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,862.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $454,218.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.