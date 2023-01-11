RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.10

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

