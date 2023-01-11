Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.96. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 4,370 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

