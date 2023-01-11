Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €65.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($69.89) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Puma Price Performance

Puma stock traded up €1.10 ($1.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.10 ($67.85). The company had a trading volume of 686,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.72. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 1-year high of €109.25 ($117.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

