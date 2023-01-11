Rune Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26,648.24 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $26,648.24 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00007744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00443077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.01134732 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.95 or 0.31295404 BTC.

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.35819518 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

