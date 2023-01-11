Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.56. 15,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

