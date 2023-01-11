Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 8,384 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 21.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $81,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,495 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

