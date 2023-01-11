Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. 459,303 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.