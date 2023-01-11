Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,027. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $391.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

