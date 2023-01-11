Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $12.35 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,136 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.84.
