Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 168,497 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 4.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Golub Capital BDC worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 2,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,970. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

