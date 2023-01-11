Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,570 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $4,015,000.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

RENEU stock remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.