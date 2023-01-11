Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

