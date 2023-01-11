Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.59. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $581.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

