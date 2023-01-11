Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.56. 15,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

